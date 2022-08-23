Grin Reaches Market Cap of $5.84 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded down 14% against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $5.84 million and $85,973.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,551.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,641.98 or 0.07618759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00158444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00263210 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.74 or 0.00717981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.29 or 0.00609190 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001042 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

