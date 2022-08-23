Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) Head to Head Analysis

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) and Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 77.3% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grosvenor Capital Management and Cartesian Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grosvenor Capital Management 5.91% -186.25% 23.22% Cartesian Growth N/A -45.78% 3.99%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grosvenor Capital Management $531.59 million 2.84 $21.48 million $0.53 15.19 Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A

This table compares Grosvenor Capital Management and Cartesian Growth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Grosvenor Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grosvenor Capital Management and Cartesian Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grosvenor Capital Management 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cartesian Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grosvenor Capital Management currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.65%. Given Grosvenor Capital Management’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grosvenor Capital Management is more favorable than Cartesian Growth.

Risk and Volatility

Grosvenor Capital Management has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cartesian Growth has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grosvenor Capital Management beats Cartesian Growth on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. It prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, advanced electronics, information technology, biosciences, and advanced materials. It focuses on Ohio and the Midwest region. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe.

About Cartesian Growth

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

