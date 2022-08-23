Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 2,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 572,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Grove Collaborative in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

In other Grove Collaborative news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $54,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 131,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,718 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROV. Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP acquired a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter worth $43,039,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grove Collaborative

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.