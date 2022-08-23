Growth DeFi 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,773.00 (GRO)

Growth DeFi (GRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $3.97 or 0.00018467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $11,773.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Growth DeFi Profile

GRO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,377 coins. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital.

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

