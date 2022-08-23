GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stake Lessened by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC cut its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,792 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.66%.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.45) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

