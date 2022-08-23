GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) Announces $0.22 Final Dividend

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

GUD Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Graeme Whickman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$8.73 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$87,260.00 ($61,020.98).

GUD Company Profile

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments.

