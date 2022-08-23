GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GXO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.56. 4,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,947. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. Citigroup raised their target price on GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.