H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Price Target Lowered to 43.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 46.00 to 43.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HLUYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 32.00 to 35.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 190.00 to 44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

H. Lundbeck A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

