Hamilton Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,302 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 482,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,094,000 after buying an additional 70,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 59,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average is $73.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

