Hamilton Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,325 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of General Mills by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Trading Down 0.6 %

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

NYSE:GIS opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $78.36.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

