Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.36

Shares of Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 131800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Hang Lung Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hang Lung Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.