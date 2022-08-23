Harmony (ONE) Price Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days

Harmony (ONE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $276.07 million and $26.19 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,529.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00164332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003843 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033583 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,576,466,249 coins and its circulating supply is 12,436,246,249 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

