Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Truist Financial

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 311.76% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on HARP. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.
Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %
HARP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,706. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Harpoon Therapeutics
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.
