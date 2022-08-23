Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Truist Financial

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 311.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HARP. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

HARP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,706. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 3,145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 562,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 106,161 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.