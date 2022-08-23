Haven Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $16.65 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $16.65 million and $182,793.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,554.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,656.75 or 0.07686291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024140 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00159207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00265578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.53 or 0.00716910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.00626645 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001046 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,494,683 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

