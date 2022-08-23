Head to Head Survey: Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) & Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) and Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Touchstone Bankshares pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Financial Services pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $3.91 million $1.09 10.09 Eagle Financial Services $54.00 million 2.45 $11.02 million $3.57 10.62

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and Eagle Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Eagle Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares. Touchstone Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and Eagle Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Eagle Financial Services 20.75% 11.54% 0.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Touchstone Bankshares and Eagle Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Eagle Financial Services beats Touchstone Bankshares on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, business term, operating capital, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, card, treasury, and financial planning services. It has 13 branches in northern North Carolina and south-central Virginia. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Prince George, Virginia.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. The company also offers personal and retirement plan services; investment services comprising tax-deferred annuities, IRAs and rollovers, mutual funds, retirement plans, college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, fixed income investing, brokerage CDs, and full service or discount brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. In addition, it provides ATM and debit cards; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, as well as other commercial deposit account services, such as ACH origination and remote deposit capture services. The company operates through twelve full-service branches, two loan production offices, one wealth management office, and one drive-through only facility, as well as 13 ATM locations in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Warrenton, Leesburg, Ashburn, and Fairfax. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

