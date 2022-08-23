Helium Price Reaches $6.67 on Major Exchanges (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $6.67 or 0.00031056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $830.29 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00107794 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019836 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000597 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001414 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00250335 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008276 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000142 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000509 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,525,036 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.