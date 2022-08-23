Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Up to $42.80

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.80, but opened at $44.36. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $45.22, with a volume of 1,462 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 6.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -90.09%.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.