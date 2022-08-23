Hina Inu (HINA) Price Down 4.5% This Week

Hina Inu (HINA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Hina Inu has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Hina Inu has a market cap of $950,012.03 and $14,335.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hina Inu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hina Inu alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00773417 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hina Inu Coin Profile

Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2.

Buying and Selling Hina Inu

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hina Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hina Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hina Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hina Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hina Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.