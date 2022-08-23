Hive (HIVE) Price Down 9.7% This Week

Hive (HIVE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002557 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $239.38 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hive has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000307 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000212 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003500 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000218 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000675 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 434,778,178 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

