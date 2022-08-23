Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Trading Down 3.6%

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. 44,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,775,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLLY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Holley to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Holley to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Holley in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $696.85 million, a P/E ratio of 100.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Holley

In related news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $159,757.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,771 shares in the company, valued at $733,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Holley news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $159,757.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,771 shares in the company, valued at $733,011.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,321.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Holley

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.