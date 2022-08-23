Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Trading Down 3.6%

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. 44,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,775,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLLY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Holley to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Holley to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Holley in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $696.85 million, a P/E ratio of 100.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.
