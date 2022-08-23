Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 956,618 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 412,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,062,000 after buying an additional 313,297 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 17,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 192,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.14. The company had a trading volume of 59,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $233.55.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.