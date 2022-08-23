H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 94,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $916,437.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,989 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Recommended Stories

