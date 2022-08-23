HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $609.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Redburn Partners cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 229.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 276.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 352.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 74.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.15%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

