Hyperion One Day Volume Tops $20.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (HYN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Hyperion has a total market cap of $41.44 million and $20.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,528.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003864 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00033653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00077038 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical.

Hyperion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

