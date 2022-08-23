IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,999,323.00 in Stock

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 143,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.79 per share, with a total value of $4,999,323.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,524,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,807,424.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Iac Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of IAC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Iac Inc. purchased 141,700 shares of IAC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $4,997,759.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Iac Inc. purchased 142,400 shares of IAC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,836. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $158.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in IAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in IAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in IAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in IAC by 9,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

