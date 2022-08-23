ICHI (ICHI) Price Reaches $5.38 on Major Exchanges

ICHI (ICHI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. ICHI has a total market cap of $26.48 million and approximately $485,652.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $5.38 or 0.00024996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00769767 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About ICHI
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,921,400 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
ICHI Coin Trading
