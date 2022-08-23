ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ICU Medical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.26. 834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.80. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $158.60 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

