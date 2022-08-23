ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading Up 7%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 135,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,136,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

ImmunoGen Stock Up 6.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 179.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $49,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

