Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 26,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 327,610 shares.The stock last traded at $6.34 and had previously closed at $6.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMVT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Immunovant Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $716.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,683,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 1,404,404 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,672,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 422,512 shares during the period. 32.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

