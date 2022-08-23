Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Hits New 1-Year High at $298.00

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 298 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 298 ($3.60), with a volume of 17 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.50).

Indus Gas Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £545.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,636.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 249.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 243.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.37.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 2,176 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

