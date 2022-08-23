Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) PT Lowered to $5.00

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Inseego in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Inseego from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Inseego Price Performance

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.70. Inseego has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $8.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inseego ( NASDAQ:INSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 799,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 38,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

