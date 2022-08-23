Insider Buying: CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CIONGet Rating) CEO Michael A. Reisner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,546.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CION Investment Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CION traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 204,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,517. The company has a market capitalization of $599.77 million and a PE ratio of 12.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. CION Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $15.09.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $7,358,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,190,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 123.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 407,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CION Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,622,000. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CION Investment (NYSE:CION)

