Insider Buying: CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Reisner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,546.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CION Investment Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CION traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 204,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,517. The company has a market capitalization of $599.77 million and a PE ratio of 12.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. CION Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $15.09.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CION Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $7,358,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,190,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 123.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 407,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CION Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,622,000. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.