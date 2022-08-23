Insider Buying: Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director Acquires 1,650 Shares of Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) Director Scott V. Fainor acquired 1,650 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $33,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. 371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $195.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.49. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $24.48.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 14.06%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

