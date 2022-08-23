Insider Buying: IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Buys 58 Shares of Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Gunby purchased 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($182.21).

IntegraFin Stock Up 0.2 %

LON IHP traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 256 ($3.09). The stock had a trading volume of 760,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,736. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 249.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 338.63. The stock has a market cap of £848.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,593.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 207.20 ($2.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 610.50 ($7.38).

IntegraFin Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About IntegraFin

Several research firms have commented on IHP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 470 ($5.68) to GBX 380 ($4.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 515 ($6.22) to GBX 380 ($4.59) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

