Insider Buying: Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) Director Antonio Grassotti purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,130 shares in the company, valued at $369,673.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Antonio Grassotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Antonio Grassotti purchased 5,000 shares of Ranpak stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Antonio Grassotti purchased 4,700 shares of Ranpak stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $22,795.00.

Ranpak Price Performance

Shares of PACK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 469,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,680. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.32 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PACK. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranpak

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ranpak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ranpak by 26,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ranpak during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ranpak by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ranpak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

