Insider Buying: Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Insider Buys 332 Shares of Stock

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) insider Erik Engstrom purchased 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,010 ($12.20) per share, for a total transaction of £3,353.20 ($4,051.72).
Smith & Nephew Trading Down 1.8 %
LON SN traded down GBX 18.50 ($0.22) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,020.50 ($12.33). The stock had a trading volume of 2,483,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,671. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of GBX 1,002 ($12.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,440.89 ($17.41). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,122.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,206.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,258.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Smith & Nephew Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,521.74%.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
