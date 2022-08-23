Insider Buying: Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Insider Buys 332 Shares of Stock

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) insider Erik Engstrom purchased 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,010 ($12.20) per share, for a total transaction of £3,353.20 ($4,051.72).

LON SN traded down GBX 18.50 ($0.22) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,020.50 ($12.33). The stock had a trading volume of 2,483,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,671. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of GBX 1,002 ($12.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,440.89 ($17.41). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,122.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,206.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,258.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,521.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SN shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,490 ($18.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,630 ($19.70) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,442 ($17.42) to GBX 1,243 ($15.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,476.60 ($17.84).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

