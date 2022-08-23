Insider Buying: Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Acquires C$10,944.00 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Director Stephen Victor Scott acquired 1,200 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.12 per share, with a total value of C$10,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,184.

Victoria Gold Price Performance

VIT traded down C$0.13 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.30. The company had a trading volume of 136,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,041. Victoria Gold Corp has a one year low of C$5.55 and a one year high of C$9.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

