Insider Buying: Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Acquires C$10,944.00 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Director Stephen Victor Scott acquired 1,200 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.12 per share, with a total value of C$10,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,184.
Victoria Gold Price Performance
VIT traded down C$0.13 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.30. The company had a trading volume of 136,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,041. Victoria Gold Corp has a one year low of C$5.55 and a one year high of C$9.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
