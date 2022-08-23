Insider Selling: DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE DTE traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.88. 693,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,161. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.22 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

