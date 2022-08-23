Insider Selling: Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) CEO Sells 5,572 Shares of Stock

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) CEO Steven Sherman sold 5,572 shares of Ekso Bionics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $12,258.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,789. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Steven Sherman sold 5,662 shares of Ekso Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $9,908.50.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Steven Sherman sold 5,330 shares of Ekso Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $9,274.20.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Steven Sherman sold 6,911 shares of Ekso Bionics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $13,130.90.

Ekso Bionics Stock Up 1.8 %

EKSO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,762. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 94.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EKSO. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Articles

