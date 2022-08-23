Insider Selling: Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Insider Sells 1,009 Shares of Stock

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Laredo Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.85. 658,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,548. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum
About Laredo Petroleum
Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
