Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.18 million.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.89. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $108.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.90.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

IPAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

