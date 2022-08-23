Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $125.00 at Atlantic Securities

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Atlantic Securities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Atlantic Securities currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $107.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.81. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

