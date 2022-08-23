InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Shore Capital

Shore Capital cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IHG. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($65.25) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,980 ($60.17) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,640 ($68.15).

LON:IHG opened at GBX 4,966 ($60.00) on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 4,174 ($50.43) and a one year high of GBX 5,386 ($65.08). The firm has a market cap of £9.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,573.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,666.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,879.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

