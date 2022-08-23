Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 769 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.6% of Intersect Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,231 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.80. 1,654,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,868,008. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

