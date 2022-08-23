Intersect Capital LLC Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,115 shares of company stock valued at $36,927,122. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.92. The company had a trading volume of 123,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,595,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.