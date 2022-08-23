Intersect Capital LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $432.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,809. The company has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $417.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.39.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

