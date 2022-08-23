Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 1,037 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 22,204 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 97,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Snap by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 273,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449 in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Snap to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.74.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. 1,404,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,055,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

