Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,268.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 299,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,053,000 after acquiring an additional 287,239 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Waste Management by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 477,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after buying an additional 169,857 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,092 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.32. 19,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.53 and its 200-day moving average is $155.92. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

