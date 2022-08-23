Intersect Capital LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.73. 1,063,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,965,424. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average of $87.32. The stock has a market cap of $407.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

