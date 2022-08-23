Intersect Capital LLC Sells 359 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 167,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $69,560,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.94. 128,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,624. The stock has a market cap of $315.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.55.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

